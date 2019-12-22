Куклы Анетт Золтон (Annette Zolton): тайная жизнь маленьких клонов

«Мальчики» (The Boys) — одна из фотографий Аннет Золтон (Annette Zolton), которые девушка размещает на своей страничке Фликр.
Здесь можно увидеть разных персонажей из кинофильмов, сериалов, сказок и просто красивых кукол, которые «ведут себя» почти как настоящие герои, персонажи или модели.
В коллекции фотографа очень много интересных снимков разной степени «удачности» — здесь только часть фотографий из альбома. Остальные можно посмотреть по ссылке выше, а также узнать, какие сюжеты еще интересуют фотографа.
Gree
Corset
Sirra
Arwen Out of the Woods
Arwen in the Woods
Arwen at Sunset
Arwen
Dakota and Seamus
Dakota
Arwen
Belated Halloween
Arwen
Come With Me
Rhetta
Luna
Bishop — in the middle of things
She's on her way!
Demelza
Draco
Draco and Ginny
Ginny enters the Chamber of Secrets
Ursula — Kala Mer'ri Repaint
Belle and the Beast
Vincent and his belle
Maggie
A-Z Challenge Pets
Bill the Gentleman
Jade
TAG Game Doll Couples — Jon and Desirae
Becca
A-Z Challenge Minimalism
A-Z Challenge Four of a Kind
Zoe Washburn
OOAK Zoe Washburn
Bill and Scarlet Dressed to Kill
Liza
Liza and Titania
Mal and Inara
The Baron and Megan
The Baron
Pirates of the Caribbean Wench Auction
We Wants the Redhead
The Baron
The Baron Remembered Beauty
The Baron
Secrets Between Sisters